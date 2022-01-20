CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.