Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $247,205.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,307. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.