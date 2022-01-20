Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $247,205.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,307. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

