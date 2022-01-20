Citadel (CTL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Citadel has a total market cap of $18,424.76 and $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

