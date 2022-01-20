Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,132 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $336.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.97.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

