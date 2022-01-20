Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 807,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 613,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,214,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 840,185 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

