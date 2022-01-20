Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 937,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,810,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

