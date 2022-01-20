Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 206.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.