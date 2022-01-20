Citigroup Inc. Purchases 317,598 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 166.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.43% of PacWest Bancorp worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 272,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

PACW opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

