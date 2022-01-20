Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,215 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

