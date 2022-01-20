Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,848 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $251.15 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $256.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

