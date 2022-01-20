Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,280 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,667,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Fanhua Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $379.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

