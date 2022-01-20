Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.45. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,852,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

