Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.
NYSE CFG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.
