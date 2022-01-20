Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE CFG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.