Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $104.70

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.70, but opened at $102.51. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $104.18, with a volume of 1,914 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

