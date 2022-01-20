CKW Financial Group Has $114,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

HYG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.90. 243,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,787,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

