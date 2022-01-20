CKW Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. XOS accounts for about 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

XOS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,584. Xos Inc has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xos Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

XOS Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

