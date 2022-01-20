CKW Financial Group Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CKW Financial Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $206.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,756,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

