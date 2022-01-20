Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.64

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.