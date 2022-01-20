Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 6,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $857,350.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Cloudflare by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.03.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

