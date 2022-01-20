Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 6,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $857,350.00.
NYSE:NET opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Cloudflare by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.03.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.