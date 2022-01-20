Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report sales of $184.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.05 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $125.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $645.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.35 million to $647.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $877.58 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,695 shares of company stock valued at $100,719,405 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.41. 4,848,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.67.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

