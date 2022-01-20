Clover Finance Price Down 12.7% This Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $152.24 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00194881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00201117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00039957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064458 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.