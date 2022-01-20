Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.34

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.34 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 66.40 ($0.91). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 812,207 shares trading hands.

COA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

In other news, insider David Gosnell bought 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £204,600 ($279,164.96). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,834.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 416,528 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,320.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

