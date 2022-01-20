Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.27. 133,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,018,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.