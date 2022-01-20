Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$100.50 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$95.99 and a one year high of C$123.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$99.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

