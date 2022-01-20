Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 241,813 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $757,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,978. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

