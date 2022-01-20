Coin2.1 (C2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.00

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Coin2.1 has a total market capitalization of $30,380.63 and approximately $36.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2.1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100607 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.05 or 1.00141583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us . Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin 2.0 is a pure proof of stake coin with 60000000 total coins and an annual variable interest rate that decreases from 30% in y1 to 2% in y5. “

Coin2.1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.