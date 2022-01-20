Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

