Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Up 0.4%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$176.52 and last traded at C$174.40. 39,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 46,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$173.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$184.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 target price for the company.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$181.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.