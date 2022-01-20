Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

