Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,459. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

