Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.59. 20,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,459. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

