Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 308.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $165,470,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $81,247,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 512.1% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632,930 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $1.73 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

