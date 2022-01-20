Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $128,000 in Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Cullman Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

