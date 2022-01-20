Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Amyris stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

