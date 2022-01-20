Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter valued at $847,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of View by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIEW opened at $2.85 on Thursday. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

