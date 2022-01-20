Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.51. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

