Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 4,889,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

