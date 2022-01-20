Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.49 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 791.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 434,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $7,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.