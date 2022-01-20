Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.55 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

