Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Kohl’s by 24,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kohl’s by 12,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.