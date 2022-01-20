Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 527 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.