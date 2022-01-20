Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 658 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,190,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

