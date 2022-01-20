Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $217.29 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

