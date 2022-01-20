Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $13.55. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 21,867 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

