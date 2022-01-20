Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 70.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 207.15%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.