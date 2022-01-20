Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $802.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 76.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

