Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. Benefits from Lafarge Holcim and Elizabeth Cementos acquisitions as well as strong demand in residential, commercial and construction markets will continue to boost demand for its cement business. The company is gaining from solid steel demand and higher steel prices spurred by increased investments in infrastructure improvements by the Brazilian government and recovery in construction activity in the country. However, the company is witnessing rising cost and expenses owing to escalating raw material costs. This is likely to dent its profitability. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

