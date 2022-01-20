Comparing Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everbridge and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 Matterport 0 0 5 0 3.00

Everbridge presently has a consensus price target of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.97%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 125.02%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Everbridge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and Matterport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $271.14 million 7.34 -$93.40 million ($2.94) -17.55 Matterport N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Matterport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -31.91% -12.68% -3.60% Matterport N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matterport beats Everbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

