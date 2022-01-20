Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CMPGY opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

