Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Stock Price Up 5%

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

Comstock Metals Company Profile (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project comprises 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

